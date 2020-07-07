Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for duping AIIMS nursing officer of Rs 34 L on pretext of marriage

After winning her confidence, he induced her that he wanted to start a hotel business before their marriage and asked her to transfer Rs 34 lakh in his bank account. After she transferred the amount, he started avoiding her calls and when she realised that she had been cheated by him, she reported the matter to police, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:38 IST
Man arrested for duping AIIMS nursing officer of Rs 34 L on pretext of marriage

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a nursing officer at AIIMS of Rs 34 lakh on the pretext of marriage, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Mohammad Sadik Imran, was nabbed from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday with the help of mobile phone and technical surveillance, they said.

Police said the matter was reported to them by the woman at the Mehrauli police station in South Delhi on March 3. The woman, who works as a nursing officer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, stated in her complaint that she received a friend request from the accused on Facebook in 2018.

After verifying his friend list, she accepted his request, police said. According to the complainant, during the course of their friendship, he also promised to marry her and even took her to Leh, Ladakh on a vacation. After winning her confidence, he induced her that he wanted to start a hotel business before their marriage and asked her to transfer Rs 34 lakh in his bank account.

After she transferred the amount, he started avoiding her calls and when she realised that she had been cheated by him, she reported the matter to police, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said based on her complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). During investigation, it was established that the accused was in Vijayawada and a police team was sent there to arrest him, he said.

He was produced before the concerned court in Vijayawada and brought to Delhi on transit remand and produced before the Saket court on Monday, the DCP added. The accused disclosed that he was unemployed. Hence, he hatched the conspiracy to fulfil his needs and all the money that he received from the woman had been spent by him in opening a hotel business, which was started by him but he ran into losses, Thakur said.

His bank account details, documents, passbooks have been recovered from his house in Vijayawada, the officer added..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Regulatory support in terms of policies and incentives and availability of charging infrastructure are some of the major factors that would help in the growth of electric vehicles in the country,&#160;senior automobile industry executives s...

Man killed in spat over not giving snack to nephews

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two younger brothers over a quarrel over sharing snack with children in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, the police said. While the incident took place at Ishanagar town on Monday, the two a...

COLUMN-Global recession will hasten refinery rationalisation: Kemp

Coronavirus and the cyclical slump in petroleum consumption are accelerating a long-term rationalisation of the global refining industry and a shift eastwards in its centre of gravity to Asia. Refinery margins for making middle distillates ...

Lindiwe Zulu welcomes reopening of ECDs programmes

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has studied and welcomed the Gauteng High Court judgment on the reopening of early childhood development ECDs programmes.Delivered on Monday, the judgment by the High Court stipulated that private nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020