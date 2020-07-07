Sharpshooter held after gunfight with police in Delhi's Shahdara

A 24-year-old alleged sharpshooter of the Hashim Baba gang has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in east Delhi's Shahdara area, officials said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Nand Nagri, police said.

Police were informed on Monday that Kumar, who was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, will come to Shahdara along with his associate, a senior police officer said. "A trap was laid near Shyam Lal College in Shahdara. At around 11.25 pm, the accused was spotted near the college. Kumar was asked to surrender, but he instead fired at police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

Police also fired at Kumar and overpowered him. One pistol, along with three live cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, the DCP said. He was involved in several criminal cases. On May 28, Kumar, along with his accomplices, killed one Haider on the directions of Hashim Baba. Haider was related to their rival Nasir gang, Kushwah added.