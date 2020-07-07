J&K admin decides to reopen parks, gardens

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that all the parks and gardens in the union territory will be thrown open to the public from Wednesday. Advisor to the J-K Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan made the announcement on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.

Khan, however, stressed that all the people should strictly observe the protocols and medical advice related to the COVID-19 pandemic He requested the people to wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing norms both inside and outside these places. Khan also directed the authorities to penalize those found violating the precautionary measures.

Officials informed Khan that there will be thermal screening of people at the entry gates of gardens and parks. They also told the advisor that hand sanitizers would be made available for the use of visitors in the park and gardens.