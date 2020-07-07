Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 conmen held with fake notes of face value Rs 13.20 lakh

Three men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly duping people by promising to double their money, and fake currency notes with face value of Rs 13,20,500 seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:31 IST
3 conmen held with fake notes of face value Rs 13.20 lakh

Three men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly duping people by promising to double their money, and fake currency notes with face value of Rs 13,20,500 seized from them, police said on Tuesday. The police also said they recovered 14 wad of notes from the trio in which only 10 notes were in real Rs 500 currency and remaining 2,641 were fake.

“Altogether Rs 5,000 in 10 real notes and 2,641 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, totalling Rs 13,20,500 in face value were seized from them,” a police spokesperson said. “During probe, they told police they would lure gullible people by promising to double their money. They would ask them for some Rs 500 currency notes in order to double it. They would later return them double the number of notes with mostly fake notes except for the one on the top of the wad,” the spokesperson said.

The accused were held in Jewar area and have been identified as Krishna Sharma, Rajesh Kumar and Ravi Sharma, all three natives of Aligarh district, the police said, adding their car was also impounded. An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud), 489C (possession of counterfeit currency-note), among others, has been registered against them at Jewar police station and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...

India’s recovered COVID-19 cases more than active cases per million: Govt

Indias recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus...

Maha govt will recruit 10,000 police constables: Ajit Pawar

As many as 10,000 constables will be recruited to strengthen law and order in Maharashtra and ease the work stress of the police force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. Apart from this, an all-woman battalion of the State R...

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead: Police Commissioner R K Meena.

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead Police Commissioner R K Meena....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020