Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains continue to lash Saurashtra; over 1,000 evacuated

The NDRF on Tuesday rescued nine people from a village in Jodia taluka of Jamnagar, two persons from Dhrol taluka and three from a village in Porbandar district - all located near river banks, he said. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Khambhalia taluka received 291 mm rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, while it had received 487 mm rainfall on Sunday and 230 mm on Monday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:55 IST
Heavy rains continue to lash Saurashtra; over 1,000 evacuated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Saurashtra in the last two day as heavy rains lashed the region in Gujarat for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, an official said. The NDRF on Tuesday rescued nine people from a village in Jodia taluka of Jamnagar, two persons from Dhrol taluka and three from a village in Porbandar district - all located near river banks, he said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Khambhalia taluka received 291 mm rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, while it had received 487 mm rainfall on Sunday and 230 mm on Monday. Several parts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra witnessed very heavy showers, with Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar receiving 171 mm rainfall.

Bhanvad and Kalyanpur talukas of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 155 mm and 119 mm rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, the SEOC said. Heavy rains also caused waterlogging in several residential areas in Jamnagar and threw normal life out of gear.

According to locals, a temple in Jamjodhpur was submerged in rainwater and several rivers were in spate causing flood-like situations in villages. As many as 1,162 people were evacuated from low-lying areas and shifted to safer places in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts in the last couple of days, state relief commissioner Harshad Patel said.

"At least 115 were sent back to their homes on Tuesday after situation improved at their respective villages while 1,047 are still at different shelters," he said. At least six teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Saurashtra region and three in south Gujarat, Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The NDRF rescued nine people from a village in Jodia taluka of Jamnagar, two persons from Dhrol taluka and three from a village in Porbandar district - all located near river banks, he said. The India Meteorological Department's Ahmedabad centre said the monsoon remained "vigorous" over Saurashtra-Kutch on Monday, causing heavy rainfall in the region.

A well-marked low-pressure area formed over Saurashtra and neighbouring regions persisted along with an associated cyclonic circulation, the IMD said. As per the IMD's forecast, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash isolated places in Devbhumi Dwarka and Kutch districts on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deepika Padukone 'grateful' as fans celebrate her 50 million Instagram followers

Fans of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday showered love over the 34-year-old actor as her Instagram follower mark surpassed 50 million. Padukone who is among one of the most followed Indian celebrities took to her Instagram storie...

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...

India’s recovered COVID-19 cases more than active cases per million: Govt

Indias recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus...

Maha govt will recruit 10,000 police constables: Ajit Pawar

As many as 10,000 constables will be recruited to strengthen law and order in Maharashtra and ease the work stress of the police force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. Apart from this, an all-woman battalion of the State R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020