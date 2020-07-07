Lockdown violation: Rs 2.22 lakh fine collected in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 2.22 lakh in fine for violation of lockdown restrictions over the last three days, it said in a release on Tuesday. The fine was collected for violations such as not wearing a mask and not maintaining social distance, said NMMC spokesperson Mahendra Konde.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Rathod warned that while first-time violation of rules will attract fine, repeat offenders will face a criminal case or double fine. Not wearing mask in public will attract a fine of Rs 500, spitting Rs 1,000, if social distance is not maintained at shops, the customer will be fined Rs 200 and if there is no marking indicating where customers should stand, the shop keeper will be fined Rs 2,000, he said.