Left Menu
Development News Edition

SGPC announces Rs 1 lakh compensation for Pakistani Sikhs killed in train-bus accident

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday announced Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to each of the families of the Pakistani Sikhs who were killed in a train-bus accident in that country. At least 21 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims were killed when a minibus in which they were travelling was hit by a train in Sheikhupura district in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:22 IST
SGPC announces Rs 1 lakh compensation for Pakistani Sikhs killed in train-bus accident

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday announced Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to each of the families of the Pakistani Sikhs who were killed in a train-bus accident in that country. At least 21 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims were killed when a minibus in which they were travelling was hit by a train in Sheikhupura district in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday. The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, will also give Rs 50,000 to each of those who were injured in the accident.

Most of the Sikh pilgrims were from the north-western city of Peshawar. They were returning from the Sheikhupura-based shrine of Nankana Sahib, the most visited Sikh shrine in Pakistan. SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal said, “In these hours of grief, the entire Sikh community across the world is with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones in the rail accident." He further said it was an irrecoverable loss. Longowal appealed to the Pakistan government to provide all possible help to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and also sought action against those who were responsible for the same.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises to three-week highs on news of Brexit talks dinner

Sterling rose to three-week highs on Tuesday, strengthening almost 1 against the euro, on optimism that British and EU trade negotiators could find common ground at a dinner planned for later in the day.A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris ...

Deepika Padukone 'grateful' as fans celebrate her 50 million Instagram followers

Fans of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday showered love over the 34-year-old actor as her Instagram follower mark surpassed 50 million. Padukone who is among one of the most followed Indian celebrities took to her Instagram storie...

Sport-Aluko wants 30% BAME representation at top levels of UK Sport

Former England soccer international Eniola Aluko has called for an increase in Black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME racial diversity at the top level of UK Sport to 30. The lack of ethnic minority representation in national sports governin...

India’s recovered COVID-19 cases more than active cases per million: Govt

Indias recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, crediting states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020