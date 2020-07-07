Left Menu
Goa: 90 new COVID-19 cases on Tue, 95 people discharged

Goa on Tuesday reported 90 COVID- 19 cases, taking the overall count to 1,903, while 95 people were discharged post recovery, leaving the state with 739 active ones, an official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,903, new cases: 90, deaths: 08, discharged: 1,156, active cases 739, Samples tested till date: 79,864.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:36 IST
Goa: 90 new COVID-19 cases on Tue, 95 people discharged

Goa on Tuesday reported 90 COVID- 19 cases, taking the overall count to 1,903, while 95 people were discharged post recovery, leaving the state with 739 active ones, an official said. A total of 3,197 samples were tested during the day, of which 90 returned positive, 2,057 negative and 1,050 reports are awaited, he added.

Eight people, including former state health minister Suresh Amonkar, have died of the infection so far. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,903, new cases: 90, deaths: 08, discharged: 1,156, active cases 739, Samples tested till date: 79,864.

