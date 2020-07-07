LeT overground worker arrested in J-K

An overground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit has been arrested from Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. "The police in Sopore along with security forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," a police spokesman said. He said a joint team of police, Army and CRPF established a checkpoint at Sangrama crossing and arrested Sajad Ahmad Khan, a resident of Uri. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunitions, have been recovered from his possession, the spokesman added. Meanwhile, the Army busted a militant hideout in Uri area of Baramulla district on Tuesday. An Army official said the troops launched a search operation close to the Line of Control at Maidan Nala in Uri sector

"A cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK 56 rifles and two pistols with magazines, were recovered," he said.