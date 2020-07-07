Left Menu
Ex-HSCL CMD, others booked for alleged bribe in construction of Manipur National Sports University

After the selection of HSCL as the Project Management Consultant, Bhaduri and Saxena demanded a bribe of Rs one crore besides 5.5 per cent of the total project cost from Rao and Kumar of Vijay Nirman Co Pvt Ltd for providing an undue favour in the award of construction work for NSU, Imphal, it is alleged. The CBI filed the FIR after conducting a Preliminary Enquiry into the matter and had obtained sanction from competent authorities to proceed against Bhaduri.

The CBI has booked Moyukh Bhaduri, an ex-CMD of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited, an NBCC subsidiary, and others for allegedly demanding over Rs 1 crore bribe in construction work of National Sports University, Manipur, officials said Tuesday. The agency carried out searches in New Delhi, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad after registering an FIR in the case, they said.

Besides former HSCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Bhaduri, the CBI has also booked Anant Saxena, the MD of Zillion Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd’s Managing Director V Ajay Kumar and Director N Krishna Rao have also been booked along with T Nimai Singh, the authorised signatory of NT Enterprises, Imphal, the officials said. Chalke alias CH Srinivas, a contractual employee of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Dhiraj Kanchal, a private person have also been booked, they said.

The alleged corruption pertains to work related to NSU for which a tender was floated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 2015, they said. The HSCL was selected as Project Management Consultant for the construction of the NSU, Manipur, in 2015 with an agency charge of 3.79 per cent, they said. HSCL had selected Reliant Foundation for conducting topographic survey of the land for Rs 3.40 lakh and roped in Prasad Associates as Architectural Design Consultant, they said.

HSCL had also called Expression of Interest for pre-investment work for site development of NSU through CPP portal and HSCL website on October 28, 2015 for which four bidders including Zillion Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd came forward in the tendering process, they added. However, due to litigation problems at the site, Expression of Interest could not be concluded and the order was not placed against the tender, according to the case details.

After the selection of HSCL as the Project Management Consultant, Bhaduri and Saxena demanded a bribe of Rs one crore besides 5.5 per cent of the total project cost from Rao and Kumar of Vijay Nirman Co Pvt Ltd for providing an undue favour in the award of construction work for NSU, Imphal, it is alleged.

The CBI filed the FIR after conducting a Preliminary Enquiry into the matter and had obtained sanction from competent authorities to proceed against Bhaduri. During the enquiry, it emerged that the contractual employee Chalke played an important role in convincing Rao to give an illegal gratification of Rs one crore to Bhaduri for getting the work for National Sports University, the FIR alleged. Rao and Kumar allegedly arranged the money from T Nimai Singh of Imphal-based NT Enterprises by involving him in the work, it said.

Singh, on the instructions of Rao, transferred a total of Rs 55 lakh in May 2015 in three tranches of Rs 25 lakh on May 13, Rs 20 lakh on May 25 and Rs 10 lakh on May 27 in the account of Zillion Infra Projects owned by Saxena, it alleged. Chalke allegedly demanded his cut of Rs 10 lakh from Saxena and Rao from the bribe amount and received Rs six lakh, after negotiations, for facilitation services, the FIR alleged.

The CBI has alleged that enquiry shows huge monetary transactions between Saxena and Kanchal and diversion of illegal gratification of Rs 55 lakh by Saxena on behalf of Bhaduri. PTI ABS TIR TIR.

