Shiv Sena workers protest at MSEDCL office against power bills

Shiv Sena workers protest at MSEDCL office against power billsPTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:36 IST
Workers of the Shiv Sena onTuesday held a protest at the office of the Maharashtra StateElectricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) against inflatedpower bills to consumers in Vasai in Palghar district
Many consumers across the state have received billswith higher charges this month amidst the lockdown
The MSEDCL had said that it calculated bills for aperiod of average three months as its employees could not notereading of electricity metres in housing societies due to thelockdown.