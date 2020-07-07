Shiv Sena workers protest at MSEDCL office against power bills

Workers of the Shiv Sena onTuesday held a protest at the office of the Maharashtra StateElectricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) against inflatedpower bills to consumers in Vasai in Palghar district

Many consumers across the state have received billswith higher charges this month amidst the lockdown

The MSEDCL had said that it calculated bills for aperiod of average three months as its employees could not notereading of electricity metres in housing societies due to thelockdown.