Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skeletal remains of 2 children found at Keeladi site sent for analysis

The skeletal remains of two children found at the ancient archaeological site of Keeladi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district during the sixth phase of excavation have been sent to the Madurai Kamaraj University for analysis, a top official said here on Tuesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:36 IST
Skeletal remains of 2 children found at Keeladi site sent for analysis

The skeletal remains of two children found at the ancient archaeological site of Keeladi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district during the sixth phase of excavation have been sent to the Madurai Kamaraj University for analysis, a top official said here on Tuesday. The excavation unearthed a skeleton of a juvenile between two urns. Three urns have been excavated from the site so far.

"One found recently measures 95 cm in length while the other, which was found last month, is 75 cm. The skeletons of both children, found in close proximity, have been removed and sent to MKU for analysis," Deputy director of Tamil Nadu state Archaeology department R Sivanandam said.

"Scientific experts will analyse and determine the age, sex and other details... We have handed them over to MKU," he said. In September 2019, throwing more light on the ancient Sangam Age, the Department had said that the cultural deposits unearthed during excavations at Keeladi could be safely dated to a period between 6th century BCE and 1st century CE.

The sixth phase of excavation,covering three neighbouring villages: Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur, commenced in February this year with Chief Minister K Palaniswami formally inaugurating it through video- conferencing from Chennai. While the first three phases of the excavations were carried out by Archaeological Survey of India, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology conducted the fourth and fifth phases, and has taken up the sixth, which is expected to go on till September.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 40 lakh for the sixth phase of the dig. Excavations at Keeladi have so far revealed that it was the cradle of one of the oldest urban civilisations, dating to some 2,600 years.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to lease public land royalty-free for social housing building

Spain will lease public land to private companies and waive royalty fees on the condition of a commitment to build and manage social housing during the lease, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said on Tuesday. The state will offer public ...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, booked for attending Markaz by violating visa conditions.

Nizamuddin Markaz Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, booked for attending Markaz by violating visa conditions....

Soccer-Italy court backs Serie A in broadcast rights row with SKY - sources

An Italian court has backed a petition filed by Italys top flight soccer league Serie A in a legal row with its broadcast rights holder SKY over the non-payment of an instalment during the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources said on Wednesday. S...

Covid-19 in Assam:Total lockdown for a week from Wednesday in West Karbi Anglong district

Assams West Karbi Anglong district administration has announced total lockdown for a week from Wednesday, becoming the third district in the state to impose restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Syed Isfaqur Rah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020