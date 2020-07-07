Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Central drugs regulator asks states, UTs to prevent black marketing of Remdesivir

India's drugs regulator has asked drug controllers in states and Union Territories to keep a strict vigil to prevent black marketing of the anti-viral Remdesivir injection, approved for emergency and restricted use to treat COVID-19 patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:30 IST
COVID-19: Central drugs regulator asks states, UTs to prevent black marketing of Remdesivir
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India's drugs regulator has asked drug controllers in states and Union Territories to keep a strict vigil to prevent black marketing of the anti-viral Remdesivir injection, approved for emergency and restricted use to treat COVID-19 patients. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani said in a communication to Drugs Controllers in states and UTs that his office received a letter raising concerns that certain unscrupulous persons were indulging in black marketing and over-pricing of the drug. He said the complaint was received from LocalCircles, community engagement and social media platform, through the ministry of health. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved restricted emergency use of Remdesivir injectable formulation for treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 infection subject to various conditions and restrictions, Somani said in his letter on Monday. Initially, Remdesivir formulation of the innovator was approved on June 1 for import and marketing in the country. However, the importer is yet to bring it to India after taking import license from the CDSCO. Subsequently, the CDSCO has granted permission to manufacture and market the drug to Cipla, Hetero, and Mylan laboratory for same indication, conditions and restrictions, the letter stated. "In view of the above, you are requested to instruct your enforcement officials to keep strict vigil on the matter to prevent the black marketing and sale of the drug Remdesivir injection above MRP.

"Action taken in the matter may please be intimated to this office at the earliest," Somani said in his letter addressed to state and UT drug controllers. The Union Health Ministry in its Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19' has allowed the use of Remdesivir for restricted emergency purposes in patients in the moderate stages of the COVID-19 disease under "investigational therapies".

The LocalCircles in its letter said that it received many posts and comments from citizens across India on its platform about the alleged black marketing of Remdesivir. "The MRP of Remdesivir marketed by Hetero Healthcare Limited is Rs 5,400 but consumers have reported it being sold at a price of anywhere between Rs 15,000 to 60,000," the LocalCircles said.

"Various medical shops have been telling buyers that the medicine is in short supply but can be made available if they are ready to pay a premium. This is putting an extreme pressure on the families of many critical patients who are trying hard to somehow secure the medicine. "It has also been reported that doctors at many private hospitals are directing families to procure and get the medicine themselves," it said. In a survey conducted by LocalCircles, which received 8,329 responses, 93 per cent consumers from 233 districts of India said the legal metrology and drug inspectors should be directed to immediately act against such black marketing of the Remdesivir, which at this point in time, could be termed as a life-saving drug, the letter mentioned.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world: Govt

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said the total number of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million population in the country are among the lowest in the world. The countrys COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,...

99 test positive, Chhattisgarh COVID-19 count touches 3,415

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,415 after 99 people, including eight police and five Border Security Force BSF personnel, tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said. A total of 84 patients were discharged...

Namami Gange phase-2 to begin in 2022, bidding process to start in 3 months

The bidding process for projects under the second phase of the Namami Gange mission will start in the next three months, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga Rajiv Mishra said on Tuesday. The funding for the second pha...

U.S., S.Korean officials to discuss N.Korea strategy as Pyongyang rejects talks

The U.S. point man for North Korea will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday for wide-ranging talks, overshadowed by Pyongyangs insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations any time soo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020