Record 716 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; 11 deaths

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported its biggest single-day spike of 716 cases, pushing the virus count to 21,404, while 11 more deaths due to the disease raised the toll to 472 in the state, according to an official report. Three new fatalities were reported in Pali; two each in Jodhpur and Jaipur and one each in Jalore, Nagaur, Dholpur and Bharatpur, it said.

Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 183 were reported from Jodhpur, followed by Bikaner (112), Jaipur (71), Barmer (47), Nagaur (45), Alwar (39), Jalore (37), Sirohi (30), Sikar (25), Hanumangarh (23), Bharatpur (18), Ajmer (15), Dholpur (12) besides those from other districts of the state, according to the report. A total of 16,202 patients have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, leaving 4,357 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the report added.