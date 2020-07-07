99 test positive, Chhattisgarh COVID-19 count touches 3,415

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,415 after 99 people, including eight police and five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said. A total of 84 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the day, taking the number of such cases to 2728, he said.

Of the new cases, 46 were from Raipur, 19 from Janjgir-Champa, nine from Bilaspur, seven from Kanker, six from Narayanpur, five from Raigarh, three from Balodabazar, two from Bijapur and one case each from Rajnandgaon and Bemetara districts, he said. "Eight police personnel are among the new cases detected in Raipur. Five BSF personnel in a quarantine centre in Bande village in Kanker were detected with the infection.

With this, the overall case count in the BSF reached 77 in the state, of which 55 have recovered," an official said. The number of active cases in the state is 673, as 2,728 people have been discharged after recovery while 14 have died so far, he said.

With 492 COVID-19 cases so far, Raipur district tops the list followed by Korba (323 cases), Rajanandgaon (321), Janjgir-Champa (276), Balodabazar (256), Bilaspur (247), Jashpur (189), Durg (172), Balrampur (146), Raigarh (139), Mungeli (123) and Kabirdham (110), he said. The districts which have reported less than 10 cases are Dhamtari (8), Sukma (5), Bijapur (4), Gaurela-Pendra- Marwahi (3) and Kondagaon (3), he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3,415, new cases 99, deaths 14, discharged 2,728, active cases 673, people tested so far 1,89,038.