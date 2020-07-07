Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC asks DU to inform whether Open Book Examination will be conducted from July 10

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi University to inform it on Wednesday whether they are going to conduct Open Book Examination for final year students from July 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:00 IST
Delhi HC asks DU to inform whether Open Book Examination will be conducted from July 10
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi University to inform it on Wednesday whether they are going to conduct Open Book Examination for final year students from July 10. The court queries came after it was apprised by the Professor Vinay Gupta, Dean of Examination, that a high-level meeting was going between the University officials, UGC and HRD Ministry.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday when it was told that the meeting is being conducted to make a decision further on the examination in wake of the notifications given out by the UGC, HRD Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs. Gupta told the HC that there is a possibility that they will have to postpone the examination. He further said that the date sheets have already been uploaded on the website.

The court was hearing a plea filed by several students seeking cancellation of the OBE examination being taken by DU. Meanwhile, UGC informed the Delhi High Court that they are concerned about the physical and mental health of the students with balancing them with the academic careers.

Meanwhile, Delhi University told the court that since the situation is extraordinary, they can give a tentative schedule, according to which exams will be completed by August 4 and thereafter from evaluation of papers would begin and be continued till Middle of September and results are likely to be declared before the first week of October. DU also told the court that the examination portal is robust which can allow 80,000 students at one time. Around 4.86 lakh question papers have been downloaded and attempted in the last few days of the mock test which showed that the preparedness of the University is up to the mark.

The petitioner counsel raised issues related to contradictory statement between UGC, HRD Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs. One side UGC and HRD ministry are saying that university is an autonomous body to take its own decision while on the other side Ministry of Home Affairs said the examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities. MHA on Monday while giving green signal to universities all over the country to conduct examination has clarified that the final term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The petitioner also highlighted technical issues and chances of impersonations during the exam. On this, DU replied that the students are responsible to maintain confidentiality on the login id and password. In case, some problems occurred due to technical reasons, DU has allowed the student to mail the answer paper. DU also apprised the court that question paper will be automatically mailed to students. Delhi University also told the court that around 2.45 lakh students are studying in the final year and among them, 1.86 lakh students are from Delhi and rest are outside from the national capital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur ambush: STF DIG transferred amid row over slain Dy SP’s letter to him

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed the states STF DIG, Anant Deo, amid a raging controversy over a letter purportedly written to him by slain Dy SP Devendra Mishra alleging a nexus between gangster Vikas Dubey and suspended Cha...

Zimbabwe's health minister, accused of corruption, sacked -statement

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information minister Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said.The stat...

Marine Corps says person shot self at California base

A person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports early Tuesday of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a medical facility, military officials...

India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world: Govt

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said the total number of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million population in the country are among the lowest in the world. The countrys COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020