Criminal injured after gunfight with police in UP's Noida

An alleged criminal, involved in a shootout at a fuel station a week ago, was arrested after he suffered injury during a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday, officials said. While Suraj Tanwar was held, his partner managed to escape during the gunfight that broke out on the Yamuna Pusta in Sector 128 at night, the officials said.

“The duo was on a motorcycle which did not have any registration plate. When gestured by the police to stop for a check, they opened fire and tried to flee instead of stopping, prompting a retaliation by the policemen,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. “One of the two men, Suraj, got injured and was held, while his partner escaped. The accused was then taken to a hospital for treatment,” Singh said.

During initial probe, the accused confessed to his involvement in the June 30 shootout at a fuel station in Noida where a salesman was targeted for money, the officer said. The accused has previously also been jailed in a criminal case and was absconding in a murder case too, the ADCP said, adding his police records were being checked further.

An illegal firearm was seized from the possession of the accused and further proceedings in the case were being carried out at the local Expressway police station, officials said..