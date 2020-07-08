Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Cabinet meeting to be held today

Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (Prime Minister's residence).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 10:18 IST
Union Cabinet meeting to be held today
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (Prime Minister's residence).

On June 24, the Union Cabinet had approved setting up of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) amounting to Rs 15,000 crore.

After the Cabinet meeting, Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said that a new institution - Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre - has been formed which will guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Skullcandy Debuts Fresh Expansions to Their Massively Popular True Wireless Families Four New True Wireless Earbuds Now Available

Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, continues to address the True Wireless category with the launch of four feature-rich True Wireless earbuds - Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Sesh Evo. Each of the new releases are j...

STF Constable, SHO injured in encounter with Vikas Dubey's aide in UP's Hamirpur

Two police personnel, including a STF constable were injured in the encounter with Amar Dubey, here on Wednesday. Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was killed in an...

Hong Kong bans protest anthem in schools as fears over freedoms intensify

Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday banned school students from singing of Glory to Hong Kong, the unofficial anthem of the pro-democracy protest movement, just hours after Beijing set up its new national security bureau in the Chinese-ruled...

AORUS Team Up With NVIDIA for a South Asia Tournament in Valorant, Call of Duty, and PUBG

NEW DELHI, July 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- GIGABYTE AORUS is proud to team up with NVIDIA to host the AORUS South Asia Cup starting in July. The AORUS South Asia Cup will feature 1 month full of action-packed competitions with Valorant, Call of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020