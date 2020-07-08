STF Constable, SHO injured in encounter with Vikas Dubey's aide in UP's Hamirpur

Two police personnel, including a STF constable were injured in the encounter with Amar Dubey, here on Wednesday. Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force (STF) here on Wednesday.

"In a case registered by Kanpur police, along with Vikas Dubey, Amar Dubey's name was also on the list. We received the information about Amar Dubey's movement here, "SP Shlok Kumar told reporters. "The accused fired on the police personnel and one SHO and STF constable were injured in the exchange of fire. An automatic weapon and a bag is recovered from his possession," he added.

"The bag recovered from the accused has not been opened yet. The Forensic team is on the way to the encounter site," said Kumar. The bounty on the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on July 2 late night. Eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the encounter. (ANI)