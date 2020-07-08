Left Menu
Assam CM asks Fisheries Dept to create job opportunities for returnees

Sonowal said the department should make the best use of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to create employment opportunities for the returnees. The chief minister, during a meeting with officials of the department on Tuesday, asked them to finalise a roadmap for implementation of the scheme that seeks to bring about a 'blue revolution' through sustainable development of the fisheries sector.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the Fisheries Department to create employment opportunities under a central government scheme for youths returning to the state due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sonowal said the department should make the best use of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to create employment opportunities for the returnees.

The chief minister, during a meeting with officials of the department on Tuesday, asked them to finalise a roadmap for implementation of the scheme that seeks to bring about a 'blue revolution' through sustainable development of the fisheries sector. Underlining the vast potential of the fisheries sector in Assam, Sonowal asked the officials to prepare district- level actions plans with a focus on modern methods of pisciculture.

Advocating a professional approach towards fish farming in the state, the chief minister instructed the officials to set up 'fish landing ports' on the banks of Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. He also asked the department to set up 'fish farmer- producer groups' for better coordination among fish cultivators and to provide them with better market linkage.

Sonowal said the fisheries sector in the state has progressed in the last four years and the department should now make efforts to expand its reach to fish markets in the neighbouring states..

