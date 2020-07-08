Ghaziabad: ATM card cloning device found in ATM machine

ATM card cloning device was found here at an ATM in Ghaziabad. The device was found by a customer while using Axis bank ATM machine in the Vaishali Sector 1 area for withdrawing the money.

"After I swiped my ATM card, the machine did not dispense any cash. Instead, I found a plate with double tape affixed to it. On pulling it out, I discovered a battery, a camera and an SD card," said Sunil Shastri. Indirapuram Circle Officer, Anshu Jain said, "Around 9:30 pm, the police station received a phone call saying that an ATM card cloning machine had been found. The device was handed over to the police immediately and the bank was contacted for the CCTV footage of the ATM. Further action will be taken."

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)