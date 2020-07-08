Left Menu
Mayor in home quarantine after PA tests positive for COVID-19

"He has been in home isolation since yesterday after his PA tested positive," a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI. The PA was among the 30 staff at BBMP head office who tested positive over the last couple of days, he said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:56 IST
Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar is under home quarantine after his Personal Assistant tested positive for COVID-19, a city civic body official said here on Wednesday. "He has been in home isolation since yesterday after his PA tested positive," a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI.

The PA was among the 30 staff at BBMP head office who tested positive over the last couple of days, he said. The office would now be closed to the public from July 9 to 24 and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar had issued an order to this effect, he said.

