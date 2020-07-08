Left Menu
Enhancing global cooperation need of the hour to effectively tackle COVID-19: Prez

At a ceremony during which Kovind accepted credentials from heads of mission from New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan, he said that India has deep-rooted ties with all the three countries and was privileged to share with them a common outlook on key global issues. The president noted that enhancing global cooperation was the need of the hour to effectively tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:20 IST
Asserting that India was at the forefront of the ongoing international efforts to defeat the coronavirus, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said enhancing global cooperation to effectively tackle the pandemic was the need of the hour. At a ceremony during which Kovind accepted credentials from heads of mission from New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan, he said that India has deep-rooted ties with all the three countries and was privileged to share with them a common outlook on key global issues.

The president noted that enhancing global cooperation was the need of the hour to effectively tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement. "In this context, he stated that India was in the forefront of ongoing international efforts to defeat the pandemic," it stated.

Expressing happiness over the vibrant state of relations with the three countries, President Kovind emphasised that as a member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22, India looked forward to working with the international community to strengthen global peace and prosperity. "This was the second time that credentials presentation in Rashtrapati Bhavan happened through video-conference in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The president had in May this year received the credentials from the envoys of seven countries through video-conference. David Pine, the High Commissioner of New Zealand, Sir Philip Barton, the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom, and Akhatov Dilshod Khamidovich, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan presented their credentials to the president during Wednesday's ceremony.

Kovind conveyed his warm wishes to the envoys on their appointment..

