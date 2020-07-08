Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy records highest surge of 112 COVID-19 cases

However, as a precaution the Lt Governor and also the staff attached to her personal office are being tested. Rao, expressing concern over fresh cases crossing 100- mark, said the government should declare total lockdown on Sundays so that the spread of the infection could be controlled.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:20 IST
Pondy records highest surge of 112 COVID-19 cases

Puducherry registered its highest ever single day spurt of 112 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the aggregate number of those infected by the virus in the Union Territory to 1,151. Raj Nivas, the office of the Lt Governor, was shut for 48 hours after an employee there tested positive for coronavirus.

"As an abundant precaution I along with my personal office staff are taking a COVID Test," Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said in a tweet. Speaking to reporters through video mode here, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said a total of 112 new cases were registered in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today, while Mahe continued to have seven cases taking the total infections to 1,151.

While 79 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, Karaikal had 25 and Yanam had eight cases. After transferring two cases from Yanam to Andhra Pradesh, the total fresh cases came to 112 while cumulative number of patients stood at 1,151.

Active cases were 553 (493 in Puducherry, 33 in Karaikal, 20 in Yanam and 7 in Mahe), while 584 patients were treated and discharged. Fatalities continued to remain 14 as no death was reported during the last few days.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old employee of the Raj Nivas tested positive and was admitted to JIPMER. He was among the fresh cases identified during the last 24 hours, an official source told PTI.

A release from Raj Nivas said that as per standard operating procedure the contact tracing of the employee was also done. The primary contacts in Raj Nivas have also been identified and sent for testing. "Though asymptomatic, they have been quarantined. Raj Nivas is being disinfected and will remain shut for the next 48 hours," it said.

"The lone staff who has tested positive has no access to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and her personal office. The Lt Governor is safe and healthy," it added. However, as a precaution the Lt Governor and also the staff attached to her personal office are being tested.

Rao, expressing concern over fresh cases crossing 100- mark, said the government should declare total lockdown on Sundays so that the spread of the infection could be controlled. "We can have total lockdown on Sundays. I hope Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will make an appropriate announcement on total lockdown sooner than later.

Traders and Merchants associations have also expressed cooperation to have the lockdown at a meeting recently," Rao said. He also wanted the people to cooperate and follow safety norms so that there would be no room for the virus to gain ground.

Rao said mobile units to collect samples from people in rural areas were already pressed into service. "To ensure that the swabs were collected at the doorsteps of the people in villages mobile teams were in operation and one more ambulance would be pressed into service in a couple of days," he said.

Three of the eight new cases admitted to the government hospital in Yanam, an enclave in Andhra Pradesh and the home constituency of the Health Minister, were workers belonging to the region and working at a plant in Hyderabad..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases now above a half-million

Africa now has more than a half-million confirmed coronavirus cases. The continent-wide total is now at least over 504,000 after South Africa recorded another day of more than 10,000 confirmed cases as a new global hot spot.The true number ...

UP govt indulging in 'jugglery' of figures on crime instead taking action: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state of law and order, accusing the Yogi Adityanath dispensation of indulging in jugglery of figures on crime rather than taking actio...

Drop in petrol, diesel price gap to fuel customers' shift towards petrol, CNG cars: ICRA

Declining price gap between petrol and diesel is likely to accelerate shift towards petrol and CNG cars in the domestic passenger vehicle PV segment in the coming years, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday. According to an analysis by ICRA...

Weak vehicle sales may take toll on automotive dealers in FY21: Crisil

Two consecutive years of double-digit decline in sales volume and a 50-100 basis points moderation in already thin operating profitability are expected to materially dent the credit metrics of automotive dealers this fiscal, ratings agency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020