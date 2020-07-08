Eskom loses one generation unit each at Mpumalanga power plants

Eskom on Wednesday urged the public to reduce electricity usage as it lost one generation unit each at two of its Mpumalanga power plants this morning.

"Eskom requests the public to reduce electricity usage as the power generation system is still severely constrained. This morning one generation unit each at the Kendal and Tutuka power stations tripped, adding to the Tutuka unit that tripped yesterday evening," said the power utility in a statement.

Both Tutuka and Kendal power plants are located in Mpumalanga.

The power utility said while the Medupi power plant unit that tripped yesterday evening has been successfully returned to service today, the power generation system remains constrained.

"Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom's ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 17:00 – 21:00. This constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend," it said.

Meanwhile, Eskom teams are hard at work trying to return these units to service.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)