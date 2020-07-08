Mpumalanga Health officials suspended after found in possession of body parts

Two health officials have been suspended after they were allegedly found in possession of human body parts.

Mpumalanga Health MEC Sasekani Manzini condemned the act by the government employees who work at Ermelo Hospital and Lothair Clinic.

"We are very shocked and dismayed at the criminal activities that the two officials have allegedly been involved with. Such dehumanising acts are indeed barbaric and as the department, we do not condone such illegal activities," said Manzini.

Jabulani Sam Mnguni (45) and Pascal Mandla Gininda (49) were arrested on Sunday and have since appeared in the Eerstehoek Magistrate's Court.

The MEC said the department will allow the law to take its course, while an internal investigation is being conducted.

Meanwhile Mpumalanga's police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said their arrest follows an intelligence operation carried out.

"Their arrest spirals from an Intelligence-Driven Operation which prompted police to follow up on information regarding a red sedan which was on its way to Elukwatini with two occupants conveying human body parts," said Hlathi.

The suspects' vehicle was intercepted at the Lochiel-Nhlazatshe intersection where police thoroughly searched the vehicle and discovered a leg, placenta and a knee which was separately collected from a certain house."

Both suspects were remanded in custody pending a bail application on 15 July 2020.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man was taken in for questioning on Monday as part of probing in a similar case.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)