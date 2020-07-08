Left Menu
Monsoon trough likely to shift northwards in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the gradual shift of monsoon trough northwards along the foothills of Himalayas within the next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls over Kutch on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the gradual shift of monsoon trough northwards along the foothills of Himalayas within the next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls over Kutch on Wednesday. The western end of monsoon trough is south of its normal position and its eastern end near its normal position at mean sea level. It is very likely to shift gradually northwards along the foothills of Himalayas during the next 24 hours, said IMD.

It is likely to impact the low-pressure area lying over the Gulf of Kutch and neighbourhood over the Gujarat State, which has decreased from today, with scattered rainfall activity very likely over Gujarat State during the next four to five days. However, isolated heavy falls are very likely to occur over Kutch today, IMD tweeted. The convergence of south-westerlies/southerlies winds from Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels are very likely over the northeast and east India from today onwards and convergence of south-westerlies/southerlies winds from the Arabian sea at lower tropospheric levels are likely over northwest India from July 9 onwards, according to IMD.

"Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over the western Himalayan region, northern parts of Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeastern states," the department predicted. "Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand on July 11 & 12; east Uttar Pradesh from July 10 to 12; Bihar on July 10 & 11. Whereas sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh between July 9 to 12," it said.

Meanwhile, IMD also predicted intense thunderstorm and lightning potential zone. Moderate to intense thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, north Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka during the next 12 hours. (ANI)

