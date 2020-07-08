Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in UP cross 30k mark

The 10-day campaign began in the Meerut division on July 2 and other divisions of the state on July 5, he said. Prasad said that the COVID helpdesks set up in the state have proved to be very useful for identifying people with symptoms.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:41 IST
Coronavirus cases in UP cross 30k mark

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 30,000-mark on Wednesday as 1,188 fresh cases were reported in the state, with 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 31,156 people have tested positive for the disease in the state, he said.

So far, 845 fatalities have been reported, with 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the total number of active cases now stand at 9,980, while 20,331 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. Testing for COVID-19 touched a new benchmark on Tuesday as 34,085 samples were tested in a single day. So far, over 10 lakh samples have been tested in UP, he said.

Referring to the ongoing door-to door screening in all divisions of the state, Prasad said so far the teams involved in this task have visited over 84.12 lakh houses and talked to over 4.29 crore people. These surveillance teams are noting down details of COVID-19 symptoms, besides preparing a list of those with co-morbidities. The 10-day campaign began in the Meerut division on July 2 and other divisions of the state on July 5, he said.

Prasad said that the COVID helpdesks set up in the state have proved to be very useful for identifying people with symptoms. Till now, a network of 34,314 helpdesks has been set up in the state which has identified 14,647 people with COVID-19 symptoms. Now their samples will be sent for testing, Prasad added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

55-yr-old property dealer kills self in Delhi's Shahdara

A 55-year-old property dealer allegedly shot himself on Wednesday in east Delhis Shahdara area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Bansal, a resident of Panchseel Garden, they said. He shot himself at his office at P...

Folk artiste Nissar dies of suspected coronavirus symptoms

Hyderabad, July 8 PTI Telangana folklore artiste, singer and writer Mohammad Nissar who penned songs to spread awareness on coronavirus died due to suspected symptoms of the virus in the wee hours of Wednesday, sources at hospital where he ...

PM Oli-led govt rendered state system dysfunctional: Analyst

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government has rendered the state system dysfunctional, largely derailed democracy and sent the republican constitution into a coma, says an analyst. In an opinion piece in The Kathmandu Post, Achyut W...

Mediation emerging as one of fastest ways to resolve disputes: Ex SC judge

Mediation is emerging as one of the fastest ways to resolve disputes around the world as it helps parties to come out with better solutions out of the court, former Supreme Court judge A K Sikri has said. Justice retired Sikri was speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020