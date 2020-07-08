Left Menu
ACB books ex-GM of Pulwama district industries centre for alleged corruption

By acting in this manner, Parvaiz abused his official position for "ulterior motives", in league with the unit holders and thus conferred undue benefits upon the unit holders, he added. The spokesman said a case was registered against the official and others and the ACB conducted a search at his residence..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:45 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau In Jammu and Kashmir has booked a former general manager of the Pulwama district industries centre for alleged misuse of official position, a spokesman for the agency said on Wednesday. "The Anti-Corruption Bureau South Kashmir registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against the Former General Manager DIC Pulwama for misuse of official position, prima facie established during a preliminary verification conducted by ACB," the spokesman said.

He said the verification revealed that during his posting as general manager at DIC Pulwama, Parvaiz allegedly allotted land in favor of various unit-holders in gross violation of industrial policy 2016 as well as procedural guidelines of 2017. "As per industrial policy of 2016, the allotment of land to unit holders and execution of lease deeds was the domain of SICOP/SIDCO (State Industrial Corporation/State Industrial Development Corporation).

“General Manager not only issued allotment orders qua the land in violation of rules but also executed lease deeds thereof with the unit holders which in view of rules, was within the competence SICOP/SIDCO," the spokesman said. By acting in this manner, Parvaiz abused his official position for "ulterior motives", in league with the unit holders and thus conferred undue benefits upon the unit holders, he added.

The spokesman said a case was registered against the official and others and the ACB conducted a search at his residence..

