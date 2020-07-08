Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat to form panel to decide 'real' tribals of Gir forest

The Gujarat government has decided to set up a commission under a retired High Court judge to decide "real beneficiaries" who are entitled to be considered as Scheduled Tribes of Gir, Barda and Alech forest areas of the Saurashtra region.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:09 IST
Gujarat to form panel to decide 'real' tribals of Gir forest

The Gujarat government has decided to set up a commission under a retired High Court judge to decide "real beneficiaries" who are entitled to be considered as Scheduled Tribes of Gir, Barda and Alech forest areas of the Saurashtra region. The announcement to set up the five-member commission was made by Forest and Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava on Tuesday in Gandhinagar after a Cabinet meeting.

"Following a discussion in the Cabinet meet, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to set up a commission under a retired High Court judge. "The commission will also have two retired district court judges, one retired forest officer and a retired additional collector-rank officer," Vasava told reporters.

"The commission would decide as on 1956, who can be considered as real beneficiaries entitled to be considered as Scheduled Tribes (ST) of Gir, Barda and Alech regions," the minister added. Though Maldharis, a community whose members belong to castes such as Bharwad and Rabari - of Gir, Alech and Barda - were included among the Scheduled Tribes since 1956, they are not classified as STs outside those forest areas.

The traditional occupation of the Maldhari community is cattle rearing. Outside those forest areas, Bharwad, Rabari and Charan castes of the community figure in the OBC list. Tribal leaders had earlier staged protests in Gandhinagar claiming that Maldharis, who have now shifted outside these three forest areas, are not entitled to get reservation benefits as STs.

They claimed Maldharis must live in forests to avail benefits entitled to adivasis. The tribal agitators even alleged officials have issued ST certificates to many non-eligible Maldharis in the past.

On the other side, Maldharis, too, had staged protests in the past over the issue to safeguard their interest. They claimed that though some of them have moved out of forest land, they should still be considered as STs under provisions that came into effect in 1956.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ITW Consulting Continues to get Games Closer to their Audience

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 8 ANINewsVoir Sports is an integral part of the society that brings people together. It allows them to have opinions and share discussions about different tournaments, teams, sports stars, and business aspect...

Parachute Advansed Shares 5 Easy Tips for Soft and Frizz-Free Hair

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 8 ANINewsVoir The monsoons are finally here but as refreshing and beautiful as it may seem, this season brings along tons of hair woes Whether it is the oily and sticky scalp, excessive hair fall, dry, dull an...

Kerala: Strict measures in place in Poonthura after surge in COVID-19 cases, borders to be sealed

Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram will have strict measures in place as the state government has decided to close the borders of the suburb amid rising cases of COVID-19. With 119 COVID-19 positive cases reported of the 600 samples tested in ...

55-yr-old property dealer kills self in Delhi's Shahdara

A 55-year-old property dealer allegedly shot himself on Wednesday in east Delhis Shahdara area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Bansal, a resident of Panchseel Garden, they said. He shot himself at his office at P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020