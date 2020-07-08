Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS members hail C'garh govt's plan to buy cow dung

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sachchidanand Upasane said the appreciation of the scheme by people linked with Sangh should not be politicized. "Gau Gram Swavlamban Abhiyan has been engaged for a long-time in activities related to cow protection and promoting organic farming.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:16 IST
RSS members hail C'garh govt's plan to buy cow dung

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have welcomed the Chhattisgarh government's decision to purchase cow dung from cattle rearers, but also demanded procurement of cow urine citing its benefits in farming. Officer-bearers of 'Gau Gram Swavlamban Abhiyan Chhattisgarh', a drive being run mainly by the RSS workers, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and handed over a memorandum while hailing 'Gaudhan Nyay Yojna' to be launched from July 21 for procuring cow dung.

They also put forth their various demands, including purchasing of cow urine and encouraging production of cow dung and urine-based manure. "We have been running the campaign from the last one year for bovine protection, encouraging organic farming and to make villages self-reliant with the focus on our key demand from the state government to purchase cow dung and urine," said Bhuneshwar Sahu, state convener of Gaur Gram Swavlamban Abhiyan.

"We are thankful to the chief minister for considering the demand for purchase of cow dung," he said. "In the memorandum, we urged the CM to fulfil our other demands, including purchasing cow urine, encouraging industries to manufacture fertilizers from cow dung and urine, imparting training and financial assistance to farmers for making organic manure and providing grant for the construction of cattle shelters to livestock owners in their home," Sahu, an RSS worker told PTI.

According to him, they also demanded that the government set up an exclusive organic market for purchasing cow-based organic produce at a reasonable rate, he added. Bisraram Yadav, RSS's Chhattisgarh Prant Sanghchalak, is the patron of the campaign.

Sahu said, "Not only from the RSS, but people from several other organisations are associated with the campaign. It seeks to protect cattle and promote organic farming in the state. Whoever contributes in the work of national interest will be hailed." The appreciation by RSS workers came at a time when the opposition BJP has been ridiculing the proposed scheme of the government on social media platforms.

Former Minister and incumbent BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar had recently uploaded a parody audio song on his Twitter handle, which said that the youth should give up studies as the state government has decided to make them collect cow- dung. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sachchidanand Upasane said the appreciation of the scheme by people linked with Sangh should not be politicized.

"Gau Gram Swavlamban Abhiyan has been engaged for a long-time in activities related to cow protection and promoting organic farming. They have expressed their gratitude to CM on fulfilment of their demand. RSS and BJP have no role in it," he said. The RSS is not a political organisation and if the people associated with it consider any work to be good, then it should not be politicized, rather it should be taken positively, Upasane added.

The ruling Congress, however, slammed the RSS, questioning why the organisation was silent when cows were being tortured in the previous BJP rule. "In the previous Raman Singh government, BJP leaders allegedly indulged in corruption in the funds sanctioned for cow shelter homes and a large number of cows died. Why didn't RSS teach lessons to the BJP then but showing love for cows now," state Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said.

PTI TKP NP NP.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Desperation science' slows the hunt for coronavirus drugs

Desperate to solve the deadly conundrum of COVID-19, the world is clamouring for fast answers and solutions from a research system not built for haste. The ironic, and perhaps tragic, result Scientific shortcuts have slowed understanding of...

RGF has nothing to fear, but ask same questions to your 'holy cows' too: Cong to Govt

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of carrying out a blind witch hunt and applying double standards after it instituted a probe into the funding of trusts run by the Gandhi family, and said why such questions are not asked to ...

Vikas Dubey's aide killed, 6 arrested after encounters; two cops also behind bars

Police shot dead an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested six other alleged accomplices and sent two of their own men behind bars in connection with the ambush which killed eight police personnel last week, officials said Wednesday. But th...

Transport Ministry issues norms for publication of fee notifications

To minimise delays in highway projects and resultant revenue loss, the government has come out with guidelines for publication of fee notifications through e-office. The guidelines include initiation of fee notification by National Highways...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020