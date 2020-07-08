BMS announces week-long strike against job loss, privatisation of PSUs

RSS-affiliated trade union the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Wednesday announced a week-long strike from July 24 to protests job losses, suspension of labour laws and privatisation of public sector undertakings. During the strike, BMS activists will contact grassroot-level workers of each sector and "educate" them about the "severe impact" of the latest policies of the central and state governments, the BMS said in a statement.

Workers from each segment will hold protest on each day of the week-long 'Sarkar Jagao Saptah' strike, it said. The BMS said that it is holding the strike to protest the major issues being faced by unorganised sector workers particularly the migrant labourers', non-payment of wages, job loss, suspension of labour laws, privatisation of PSUs and corporatisation of defence and railway production units.

Each industry-level federation and state units will highlight the problems related to their respective fields. The decision was taken at the virtual meeting of national office bearers of BMS, the RSS-affiliated trade union said..