Maha fertiliser dealers call for bandh on July 10

Dealers of fertilisers and pesticides in Maharashtra have called for a bandh for three days beginning July 10 against filing of cases against some of them over quality of fertilisers and for other demands. Maharashtra Fertiliser Pesticide and Seed Dealers Association president Jagannath Kale told reporters here that the state agriculture department has unjustifiably holding them responsible for non germination of seeds in some cases.

"Agriculture department has ordered registration of offences against seed manufacturing companies and also against dealers. Dealers sell only those seeds which are certified by government agencies," Kale said, adding that the association has 52,000 members in the state. He said they had raised their issues with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers, but nothing came out of it.

"Our other demands include renewal of licenses and computerisation of stock registers. We have decided to observe a bandh from July 10 to 12. We might resort to an indefinite strike if our demands are not met," he added..