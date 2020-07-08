Guj cop caught taking bribe to register theft case

A police sub-inspector was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a man to register a case of theft at Agthala in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, an official said on Wednesday. A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday caught B K Goswami while accepting the bribe amount from a dealer of cattle medicine, who had approached him to register a FIR against one of his employees for stealing products, the official said.

The man had approached the Agthala police station two months ago with a complaint against one of his employees and despite repeated requests, the accused policeman had refused to register a case, he said. When he approached him again a few days ago, Goswami demanded Rs 40,000 and was caught accepting the amount, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused policeman under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said..