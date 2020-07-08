Left Menu
Tamil Nadu: Transgender Community NGO conducts awareness campaign against COVID-19 at slum areas

The transgender members of a Chennai-based non-government organisation (NGO) have joined hands with Chennai corporation to conduct coronavirus awareness campaign in slum areas of Teynampet, Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:00 IST
A Chennai-based transgender organisation is spreading COVID-19 awareness among the people in the slum areas of Teynampet. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kirti, a member of Sahodaran told ANI, "This is the most important thing in the world now. We know all the precautionary measures but we have to follow them properly. We have to cover our nose and mouth properly to protect ourselves from the virus." "The educated people know about the virus but for uneducated people, we have started this campaign," Kirti said.

The transgender activists are holding placards giving messages regarding the virus. They also held a 'door to door campaign' in the areas about wearing a mask, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance as a part of their campaign. Namitha Marimuthu Miss Transqueen India who also participated in the campaign said, "It is our second day here as we are conducting this campaign to spread awareness among people about coronavirus and how to prevent COVID-19 and the precautionary measures taken to control the spread of the virus."

"We are happy that the government has given us this job," said Marimuthu. (ANI)

