Telangana: Relatives attack woman over land dispute in Wanaparthy district

A woman was allegedly attacked by her relatives in a fit of rage over a land dispute on Wednesday in Telangana's Wanaparthy district.

ANI | Wanaparthy (Telangana) | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:20 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A woman was allegedly attacked by her relatives in a fit of rage over a land dispute on Wednesday in Telangana's Wanaparthy district. Apoorva Rao, Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy said, "On Wednesday morning, an incident was reported in Buddaram village of Wanaparthy district in the limits of Gopalpet police station, where a woman name Rathanamma was brutally attacked in broad daylight by her relatives named Arjunnaya, Narender, Sessamma and Prashanth after a heated discussion among them."

"Since the last few months, some land disputes between the accused and victim families were going on. The injured woman has been shifted to a government hospital for treatment," Rao said. A case has been registered against the accused persons under section 307 of IPC.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

