3 alleged accomplices of gangster Vikas Dubey held in Faridabad by Haryana police

The Haryana Police has arrested three alleged accomplices of Vikas Dubey in a raid at a Faridabad house, which the gangster, wanted for the killing of eight policemen in an ambush, had left a few hours earlier, officials said on Wednesday. According to a Faridabad police release, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Maqsood Ahmed said that during interrogation Kartikey alias Prabhat, one of the three arrested, revealed that it was the house of a distant relative where he and Dubey had taken shelter, but the gangster fled hours before police reached there.

Following a tip-off that Dubey and Kartikey were hiding in a house in New Indira Nagar complex in Haripur of Kheri Pul area, a team of Faridabad Crime Branch surrounded a house on Tuesday midnight, an FIR lodged in Faridabad stated. When the police team asked the residents of the house to open the door, Kartikey ran towards the roof and opened fire while two in the house tried to stop the team from entering, it stated. Later, Kartikey, Shravan and his son Ankur who had given shelter to the gangster were nabbed. One of them tested COVID-19 positive, police said.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of a person resembling the gangster trying to book a room at a hotel in Faridabad on Tuesday night went viral. When Uttar Pradesh Police's ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was asked whether the person in the CCTV footage was Vikas Dubey or not, he said, "It's a matter of probe." One 9 mm and two country-made pistols, 44 bullets and Rs 3,000 were seized. Of these, two pistols belonged to policemen slain in Kanpur. The three arrested men have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 212 (harbouring offender) and 307 (attempt to murder).

According to the Faridabad police release, Kartikey has revealed that following the ambush on the police party in Kanpur, he and Dubey had snatched two pistols and live rounds of injured policemen and fled. He told police that the gangster had stayed in Shivli after that. During interrogation, Kartikey also tipped off the police about Amar Dubey, the other main accused, staying in Hamirpur, Faridabad police said.

Apart from the Faridabad raid, police engaged Vikas Dubey's alleged accomplices in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, where one man was killed, and in Kanpur, where three were arrested. Kartikey has been handed over to the UP STF on transit remand. Shravan and Ankur were sent to jail, the release from Faridabad police stated. Eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed and seven others injured in a firefight with criminals in Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him.