Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 NCR districts make up over one-third of active coronavirus cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh's eight districts that fall in the Delhi National Capital Region account for over one-third of active COVID-19 cases and around 28 per cent of the deaths linked to the infection in the state, according to an official data.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:23 IST
8 NCR districts make up over one-third of active coronavirus cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh's eight districts that fall in the Delhi National Capital Region account for over one-third of active COVID-19 cases and around 28 per cent of the deaths linked to the infection in the state, according to an official data. The eights UP district that fall in the Delhi-NCR region are Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Shamli. The state has reported 31,156 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday while the number of active cases stood at 9,980, of which 3,544 (35.51 per cent) are in the NCR districts. Ghaziabad has the maximum 1,477 active cases followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (969), Meerut (408), Bulandshahr (228), Hapur (167), Baghpat (149), Muzaffarnagar (114) and Shamli (32), according to the data on COVID-19 shared by the UP Health Department. The state has so far recorded 845 deaths linked to COVID-19, as per the official data updated till Wednesday. According to the statistics, 239 (28.28 per cent) deaths took place in the NCR districts. The maximum deaths were recorded in Meerut (85) followed by Ghaziabad (63), Bulandshahr (24), Gautam Buddh Nagar (30), Hapur (16), Muzaffarnagar (11), Baghpat (7) and Shamli (3), the data showed. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, has 75 districts. The NCR altogether has 23 districts from three states of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and the entire national capital territory of Delhi, spanning about 55,083 sq km, according to the NCR planning board. The data, updated after every 24 hours, also showed that so far 20,331 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease across the state with 5,721 (28.21 per cent) such patients in the eight NCR districts. The maximum such recoveries were recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar (2,011), followed by Ghaziabad (1,072), Meerut (839), Bulandshahr (549), Hapur (592), Muzaffarnagar (260), Baghpat (257) and Shamli (141) till Wednesday, it stated. The official statewide data neither share any number on testing of samples nor it show total positive COVID-19 cases at the district level

There are 2,64,944 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 4,56,830 patients have been discharged so far and overall 20,42 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data updated till Wednesday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. DoJ examining Wirecard as part of probe into alleged bank-fraud conspiracy -WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department is examining whether German payment company Wirecard AG played a critical role in an alleged 100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wed...

EXPLAINER-What 1.1 million foreign students contribute to the U.S. economy

The Trump administration said on Monday that foreign university students will have to leave the country if their classes are all taught online - clouding the future of tens of thousands of enrollees and potentially straining budgets at scho...

BJP trying to implement neo-liberal economic reforms in country: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday accused the BJP and RSS of trying to implement their agenda of neo-liberal economic reforms in the country in the garb of fighting COVID-19. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

'Weaponized' Facebook fails to protect civil rights, audit says

Facebook Incs decisions to allow controversial posts by President Donald Trump established a terrible precedent that could allow the platform to be weaponized to suppress voting, an external civil rights audit found on Wednesday. The report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020