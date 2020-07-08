If incorrect info about Maharana Pratap is found in school books, it will be rectified: CM Gehlot

A delegation of people belonging to Rajput community met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Wednesday and urged him to look into the matter of alleged incorrect information about Maharana Pratap provided in the school textbooks

During the meeting, Gehlot said Maharana Pratap is a symbol of self-respect and valour and if any incorrect information about the great warrior is found in the school text books, it will be rectified, according to an official statement

Gehlot said it is everyone's responsibility to uphold the honour of great men and directed state Transport minister Pratapsingh Khachariyawas and Education minister Govind Singh Dotasara to take up the matter.