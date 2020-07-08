If incorrect info about Maharana Pratap is found in school books, it will be rectified: CM Gehlot

If incorrect info about Maharana Pratap is found in school books, it will be rectified: CM GehlotPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:45 IST
A delegation of people belonging to Rajput community met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Wednesday and urged him to look into the matter of alleged incorrect information about Maharana Pratap provided in the school textbooks
During the meeting, Gehlot said Maharana Pratap is a symbol of self-respect and valour and if any incorrect information about the great warrior is found in the school text books, it will be rectified, according to an official statement
Gehlot said it is everyone's responsibility to uphold the honour of great men and directed state Transport minister Pratapsingh Khachariyawas and Education minister Govind Singh Dotasara to take up the matter.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajasthan
- Rajput
- Maharana Pratap
- Govind Singh Dotasara
ALSO READ
199 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 15,431
Bus carrying workers from Rajasthan seized for forged e-pass
Rajasthan reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, 395 new cases
COVID-19: Rajasthan govt issues health guidelines for liquor sale in hotels, restaurant
Rajasthan reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fatalities