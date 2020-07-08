Left Menu
Assam sees record one-day jump of six coronavirus deaths

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 4,982 are active, 8,329 recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals and three migrated out of the state. All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev tested positive for COVID-19 in Silchar on Wednesday and was admitted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital, a district administration official said.

Assam on Wednesday reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day as six people succumbed to the disease, taking the coronavirus toll to 22 while the tally reached 13,336, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total COVID-19 cases, 4,982 are active, 8,329 recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals and three migrated out of the state.

All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev tested positive for COVID-19 in Silchar on Wednesday and was admitted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital, a district administration official said. A 19-year old woman, who was also suffering from severe anaemia and sepsis, was referred from Sivasagar to Jorhat Medical College Hospital where she died this evening, Sarma said.

"Sorry to inform that we lost a very young girl to #COVID19. She had severe anemia and sepsis and was in the ICU of Jorhat Medical College after she was referred from Sivasagar. Doctors did their best but unfortunately we couldn't save her. Heartfelt condolences", the minister tweeted. Five other people, four in Guwahati Medical College Hospital and one in Tezpur Medical College Hospital, died during the day in the state where the total number of positive cases has reached 13,336.

All four who died at GMCH's COVID ICU are male, above the age of 60 with the oldest being 75, and were on invasive ventilation, had severe pneumonia, urosepsis and septic shock, Sarma said. The four people "succumbed to their critical infections today early morning between 2 am to 5 am", he said.

"My heartfelt condolences to families and relatives of four more victims of #COVID19. These are trying times, and we all must adhere to guidelines being repeatedly given - wearing mask, social distance and not going out unless very important", the minister tweeted. A 30-year old male from Majbat in Udalguri district was admitted on July seven at TMCH, with features of "septicaemia in shock with history of herbal medication, became a victim of COVID-19", he said.

A total of eight people have died during the last 24 hours with two persons, including a woman, succumbing to the infection on Tuesday. Meanwhile, former Congress MP Sushmita Dev tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday and has been admitted to the Silchar Medical College Hospital, according to an official of the district administration.

Dev, also the president of All India Mahila Congress, was tested on Tuesday and remained in quarantine for a day while a list was being prepared for testing the swab samples of all who came in contact with her. BJP MP from Silchar Dr Rajdeep Roy, who was quarantined on Monday, has tested negative.

Cachar, under which Silchar falls, has so far reported 167 cases. Dev is the second politician to test positive after BJP Patharkandi MLA Krishendu Paul, who has since recovered and discharged, in Barak Valley.

