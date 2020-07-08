Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched BLUIS - Bhubaneswar Land Use Intelligence System, the flagship development of General Administration and Public grievances departments. Under BLUIS, a web and mobile-based solution has been developed to monitor changes in all government lands in Bhubaneswar by leveraging high-resolution satellite imagery, thus making Odisha the first state in the country to tap space technology and artificial intelligence for safeguarding government lands, according to an official release.

BLUIS is a geo-tagged repository of all the government lands in Bhubaneswar, created through high-resolution satellite imagery to detect all changes taking place on government lands. The mobile app also enables crowdsourcing cases of unauthorised land use and can also be used by citizens to report any unauthorised development taking place over geo-tagged government lands.

"Bhubaneswar is one of the fastest-growing cities in India witnessing land-use changes on a daily basis. In the process, precious public land is prone to encroachment (video of some construction leading to haphazard growth of the city. The present mechanism of detection and enforcement lacks adequate transparency and accountability," read an official release. The need for real-time monitoring and enforcement felt to check the menace of encroachments, hence the concept of BLUIS is enabled.

BLUIS has geo-tagged all the government lands in Bhubaneswar. It taps satellite imagery and artificial intelligence to detect all changes taking place on government lands. (ANI)