Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rio Tinto to close New Zealand smelter and ax 1,000 jobs

The smelter sucks up about 13% of New Zealand's electricity and its closure will mean a greater proportion of the nation's energy needs can be met from renewable sources. Rio Tinto said it will wind down operations over the coming months and close the plant next August.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 09-07-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 11:43 IST
Rio Tinto to close New Zealand smelter and ax 1,000 jobs

Mining giant Rio Tinto said Thursday it will close its aluminum smelter in southern New Zealand, resulting in 1,000 job losses and dealing a major economic blow to the region. But environmentalists say the closure of the Tiwai Point smelter could help New Zealand's push to become cleaner and greener. The smelter sucks up about 13% of New Zealand's electricity and its closure will mean a greater proportion of the nation's energy needs can be met from renewable sources.

Rio Tinto said it will wind down operations over the coming months and close the plant next August. It said the plant lost $30 million last year and is no longer economically viable due to high energy costs and a challenging outlook for aluminum. Alf Barrios, the company's aluminum chief executive, said it made the decision after failing to get a power price reduction that could have helped make the smelter viable.

He said the closure will have a “significant impact on employees, the community and our customers” and it will work with the region to mitigate the impacts of the closure. New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the closure had been a possibility for some time, especially after the government told Rio Tinto back in 2013 that it would stop providing taxpayer subsidies.

“Given the challenging economic situation caused by COVID-19 it is disappointing Rio Tinto has chosen to close the smelter at this time, especially given the support New Zealand has shown the company and how profitable they are globally," Robertson said in a release. Greenpeace New Zealand's executive director Russel Norman said the closure would release a huge amount of low-carbon and affordable power back onto the nation's electricity grid.

“The Tiwai closure will mean cheaper power for New Zealand households. It also means there is more clean, renewable energy that can be used to power our cars and industries as we move to a zero-carbon economy," Norman said in a release. “This will cut climate emissions out of the transport and industrial sectors, while simultaneously helping to reduce New Zealand's current account deficit by cutting the billions of dollars we spend on importing oil for the transport sector," Norman said.

Rio Tinto, which is based in London and Australia, said the smelter employs 1,000 people directly and creates another 1,600 indirect jobs in the region. The New Zealand smelter is a joint venture between Rio Tinto, which owns 79%, and the Sumitomo Chemical Company, which owns 21%..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic cricket will only happen when travelling is safe: Ganguly

The Indian domestic season will only start when it is safe for young players to travel within the country for their Ranji Trophy matches, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said. There is a huge uncertainty with regards to Indias domestic tourna...

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday following gains for major US tech stocks. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia rose.US stocks have recovered most of this years losses, helping to push up global ...

Tata Steel sales fall 23 pc to 5.28 MT in Apr-Jun qtr; output down 28.49 pc

Tata Steel Ltd TSL on Thursday said its consolidated sales fell 22.8 per cent to 5.28 million tonnes MT during April-June quarter 2020 as compared to consolidated sales of 6.84 MT in the year-ago period, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted o...

Maha govt revises lease rent for food vendors at Juhu beach

The Maharashtra government has decided to revise the lease rent for food vendors operating on its land at the Juhu beach in Mumbai. The decision, taken at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, will reduce the governments annual revenue by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020