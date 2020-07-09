India-EU summit to be held through video conference on July 15
The 15th summit between India and the European Union will be held via video conference on July 15, officials of the influential grouping said on Thursday. The summit is aimed at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India, the officials said, adding the leaders will discuss ways to boost cooperation in areas of security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:24 IST
The 15th summit between India and the European Union will be held via video conference on July 15, officials of the influential grouping said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold extensive talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on a range of issues in the summit, they said.
The leaders are expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and a rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core, the officials said. The summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India strategic partnership based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom and rule of law, they said. The summit is aimed at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India, the officials said, adding the leaders will discuss ways to boost cooperation in areas of security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity.
