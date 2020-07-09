Left Menu
395 policemen have tested positive in Bengaluru since outbreak of COVID-19:Officer

This includes five deaths, Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Hemant Nimbalkar told PTI. He said as of Thursday, 190 have been cured while 200 are under treatment. Along with the policemen, their families too are at risk of contracting the virus. An assistant sub-inspector at VV Puram police station was the first casualty in the Bengaluru police on June 13.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:12 IST
Bringing to the fore the dangers frontline workers face in combating the deadly coronavirus, 395 policemen have tested positive for the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in Bengaluru. This includes five deaths, Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Hemant Nimbalkar told PTI.

He said as of Thursday, 190 have been cured while 200 are under treatment. Twenty police stations have been sealed,he added.

He claimed the Bengaluru police has suffered the most compared to any department, organisation or institution because the force is deployed in the field and dealing with the situation. The infection among police is highest despite training being given to them on how to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

According to him, every morning duty charter is given to the police personnel where they are told how to avoid getting the infection and handle the situation if they find symptoms of coronavirus. "Despite taking all the precautions, infection in our department is high because we are the ones who are on the road.

We are meeting hundreds of people whom we don't know, whether they are COVID infected or not," Nimbalkar said. Along with the policemen, their families too are at risk of contracting the virus.

An assistant sub-inspector at VV Puram police station was the first casualty in the Bengaluru police on June 13. A heart patient, who was on leave due to ill health, he collapsed at home and died.

Tests confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

