Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt gives administrative approval for Vijayapura

"For the airport at Vijayapura we have given administrative approval, it is a Rs 220 crore project," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said for the first phase it will be Rs 95 crore for civil work like leveling of ground, construction of runway, taxi, apron and passenger terminal.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 18:53 IST
Karnataka govt gives administrative approval for Vijayapura

The Karnataka government on Thursday gave administrative approval for construction of Vijayapura airport at an estimated cost of Rs 220 crore in two phases. "For the airport at Vijayapura we have given administrative approval, it is a Rs 220 crore project," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said for the first phase it will be Rs 95 crore for civil work like leveling of ground, construction of runway, taxi, apron and passenger terminal. The greenfield domestic airport will come up near Buranapur and Madabhavi in Vijayapura district, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said, that the airport will be developed through the PWD department in a span of one year.

Stating that the airport will be developed for the operation of 72-seater ATR service under the Udan programme, Karjol, who is also in-charge of PWD in a statement said, it will be later upgraded based on the demand. The second phase work is likely to include ATC, auxiliary buildings and other airside works, he said.

The cabinet has also given its approval to hire Boston Consulting Group India Pvt Ltd for a period of 12 months as consultant or knowledge partner for accelerating investment to the state. A professional fee of Rs 12 crore plus GST has been fixed for them, Madhuswamy said adding, "we expect the investment to increase this year." The cabinet today also decided to develop the Bengaluru Biotech Park.

Madhuswamy said Labzone - Electronics City Private Limited has been given approval to work on it under cluster development programme.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

162 new charging stations for electric vehicles in Noida soon

Over 160 charging stations for electric vehicles EV are set to come up soon here, with the Noida Authority and the Energy Efficiency Services Limited EESL signing an agreement for it on Thursday, officials said. The move is aimed at promoti...

WRAPUP 2-British retail to lose further 5,000 jobs in blow to economy

Britains high street faces more than 5,000 job cuts after two of its biggest names said that customers were unlikely to return to their old shopping habits after the coronavirus crisis, in the latest blow to the countrys ailing economy. Hea...

Yes Bank: ED attaches Rs 2,800cr assets of Rana Kapoor, Wadhawan brothers under PMLA

Assets, including flats in London and New York, sporting market value of Rs 2,800 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers of DHFL company have been attached in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case, t...

U.S. in talks with India on market access, trade concessions - U.S. envoy

The United States is in talks with India on market access for its goods in exchange for reinstating New Delhis trade concessions under the Generalised System Of Preferences GSP, U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020