Ministers appointed as in-charge for each zone in Bengaluru for COVID management

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday appointed a minister each as in-charge for eight zones in the city, aimed at effectively managing the pandemic. The government also appointed a senior IAS officer for each of the zones in the city to oversee the control measures and make necessary decisions quickly. "The cabinet has discussed the coronavirus situation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:12 IST
Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday appointed a minister each as in-charge for eight zones in the city, aimed at effectively managing the pandemic. The government also appointed a senior IAS officer for each of the zones in the city to oversee the control measures and make necessary decisions quickly.

"The cabinet has discussed the coronavirus situation. The Chief Minister has appointed a minister as in-charge for each zone in Bengaluru," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here after the cabinet meeting, he said ministers from Bengaluru city and Chief Minister's political secretary S R Vishwanath will be appointed for each zone. There are eight administrative zones in the city under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city civic body.

The ministers in-charge of zones are Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan (Bengaluru West), R Ashok (Bengaluru South), Suresh Kumar (Bommanahalli), Somanna (Bengaluru East), S T Somashekar (RR Nagar) Byrathi Basavaraj (Mahadevapura), K Gopalaiah (Dasarahalli) and CM's political secretary S R Vishwanath (Yelahanka). As of Thursday evening, Karnataka has reported cumulatively 31,105 cases of COVID-19, out of which 13,882 infections are from Bengaluru urban.

A whopping 1,373 out of 2,228 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday were from the capital city. The cabinet also discussed the increase in the number of cases and the measures to be taken to control its spread, Madhuswamy said.

It was decided to increase beds at taluk and district level COVID hospitals, high flow oxygen devices and the number of tests and give the results as quickly as possible, he said. There was no discussion regarding any lockdown, he clarified in response to a question.

