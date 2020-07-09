Rupanagar DC goes into home quarantine as SDM contracts coronavirus

Rupanagar DC goes into home quarantine as SDM contracts coronavirusPTI | Rupnagar(Pb) | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:15 IST
Rupanagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri on Thursday went into home quarantine after an SDM tested positive for COVID-19, officials said
Subdivisional Magistrate G S Johal has mild symptoms, they said, adding that he had had attended a meeting of the Punjab Civil Officers’ Association last Friday
Eleven PCS and other senior officers, including the Sangrur Civil Surgeon, have contracted the infection in the state.
