Left Menu
Development News Edition

China completes withdrawal of troops from 3 areas; another round of talks expected Friday

As the first phase of the disengagement neared completion, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, at a media briefing, once again rejected China's claim over Galwan Valley, but reiterated that India remained convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, he asserted that India is committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity and that the Line of Actual Control (LAC)must be strictly respected and observed, saying it is the basis for peace and tranquility in border areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:22 IST
China completes withdrawal of troops from 3 areas; another round of talks expected Friday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday completed withdrawal of its troops from two more face-off sites in Gogra and Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh in line with a mutually agreed disengagement process with India even as the two countries are set to hold a fresh round of diplomatic talks on Friday to further de-escalate the situation. As the first phase of the disengagement neared completion, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, at a media briefing, once again rejected China's claim over Galwan Valley, but reiterated that India remained convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and resolution of differences through dialogue.

At the same time, he asserted that India is committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity and that the Line of Actual Control (LAC)must be strictly respected and observed, saying it is the basis for peace and tranquility in border areas. Government sources said the two sides are also expected to hold a fourth round of Corps commander level dialogue by early next week to finalise modalities for de-induction of troops by both sides at their rear bases in the high-altitude region.

Both sides have completed creation of a buffer zone of three kilometres in the three friction points of Galwan Valley, Gogra and Hot Springs as part of a temporary measure, the sources said, adding there has been a thinning out of troops from Finger 4 area in Pangong Tso as well. China has already pulled back troops from the friction points in Galwan Valley. The disengagement of troops from the friction points formally kicked off on Monday following a eight-week eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation between the two armies at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh.

In the meantime, people familiar with the development said the two sides will hold another round of online meeting on Friday on the border row under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination(WMCC) on India-China border affairs. Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry, will hold talks with Wu Jianghao, Director General in the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

At his briefing, the MEA Spokesperson said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval categorically conveyed to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday about India's position on the recent developments along the LAC including in the Galwan Valley area. Doval and Wang, the Special Representatives for border talks, held a telephonic conversation on Sunday following which armies of the two countries began disengagement of troops from friction points in eastern Ladakh.

"The NSA emphasised in this context that the Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management and at the same time, our forces were deeply committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and security," Srivastava said. Srivastava said Doval and Wang agreed that peace and tranquility in border areas were essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

He also reiterated that the recent Chinese claims to the Galwan Valley area are "exaggerated and untenable". "We remain convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue, at the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Galwan Valley was the site of violent clashes between Indian and Chinese armies on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

Srivastava also said the diplomatic and military officials of both sides will continue their meetings to take forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation as agreed to by the Special Representatives. "The next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place soon," he said.

The Chinese military on Thursday completed moving back its troops from the face-off sites in Gogra and Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh in line with the understanding reached with the Indian Army, government sources said. The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in the bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the Galwan Valley clashes.

China, meanwhile, said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and the situation is "stable and improving," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing that "following the consensus reached at the commander-level talks, China, India border troops have taken effective measures to disengage at the front-line at the Galwan Valley and other areas." "The situation along the border is stable and improving," he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt changes MSME ordinance norms after protests; allows no conversion of agri land

Facing protests over an ordinance to facilitate MSME units, the Assam government on Thursday said that it will modify the rules and no exemption would be given for setting up industries on agricultural land. Addressing a press conference he...

Surat sees record one-day spike of 307 coronavirus cases

Surat district registered a record single-day spike of 307 coronavirus cases since previous evening on Thursday which was also the highest increase in cases in Gujarat, the state health department said. This was the first time the district ...

Northern Ireland to drop COVID-19 quarantine for same countries as England

Northern Ireland on Friday will drop quarantine requirements for people travelling to it from the same 50 countries that England has exempted, a spokesman for Northern Irelands health department said on Thursday. The British region currentl...

G Narendra Kumar appointed new Delhi CEO

G Narendra Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, according to an official order. His name was nominated by the Election Commission of India in June.Kumar is a 1989-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT Arunachal Pradesh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020