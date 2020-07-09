Himachal's Nadaun police station among best in country

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the state police after the Nadaun police station was declared as one of the best in the country, an official spokesperson said on Thursday. According to the spokesperson, Thakur said the certificate of excellence was given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The ranking of police stations is carried out by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the same was released in a ceremony during a DGPs' conference recently

Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu presented this certificate of excellence received by him from the Union home minister to the CM here on Thursday, he added.