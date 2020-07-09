J-K LG chairs meet to review security, other arrangements for Amarnath Yatra
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:07 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Thursday emphasized the need for better and close coordination between all agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra which is likely to begin later this month. The Lt Governor chaired a joint security review meeting in Kulgam district, in south Kashmir, in which he took a detailed review of existing security arrangements relating to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a police spokesman said.
He said the meeting was attended by DGP Dilbag Singh, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole and other senior officers of police and other security forces. During the meeting, the Lt Governor emphasized upon better and close coordination between all agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra and for preventing the spread of COVID-19, the spokesman said.
He said Murmu applauded the efforts of security forces in maintaining peace and stability, and for preventive measures which have been taken to eradicate the spread of the coronavirus. The LG laid focus on strengthening the coordination among the forces so as to ensure a crime-free society, he said.
Kulgam Superintendent of Police briefed the LG about various drives launched by the district police to tackle "anti-social" elements in the district and also about the necessary arrangements put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19, the spokesman said. He said the Kulgam SP also briefed about the arrangements in place at the ground level for forging coordination among different forces deployed in the district for maintaining the law and order.
